Freeport's 15th annual 'Art in the Park' event held this Sunday

FREEPORT — On Sunday, September 4, Freeport Art Museum is holding its 15th annual Art in the Park at Krape Park starting at 10:00 a.m.
Visitors can enjoy artists booths featuring fine arts for sale including paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media and more.
There will also be performances by local and regional musicians, free art activities for families, and delicious food vendors available.
“Art in the Park is a great way for the Freeport Art Museum to offer an opportunity for artists to sell their work and also provide an enjoyable cultural event for the entire community,” says Jessica Modica, Freeport Art Museum Executive Director.
The event typically draws a crowd of over 3,000 people.
New this year will be live demonstrations from artists showcasing their skills and techniques.
Berin Jackson, Superintendent of Recreation for Freeport Park District says, “Art in the Park is a collaborative, family-friendly community festival. It gives residents and regional visitors a chance to enjoy the outdoor beauty of Krape Park as well as the opportunity to support the talented artists from the area."
The event runs until 5:00 p.m.
For more information on participating artists, musical performances, and the Freeport art museum, visit www.artintheparkfreeport.com.