Freeport Workforce Connection helping youth keep busy this summer by finding work

FREEPORT — The Workforce Connection is providing youth resources needed to develop life long skills in the workforce and keeping them busy for the summer.
21 year-old Desiree Ruiz has been working retail and restaurant jobs but is now looking for something more stable in Stephenson County.
“I talked to someone from one of the nursing homes, there was an opportunity to be an activity specialist and help them have fun with patients and residents so I feel like that's something I could see myself doing,” she explained.
Ruiz says she went to college for some time before deciding to explore other options.
“It was fun but at the same time I felt like I wasn't getting as fulfilled in it as I would like to be. Instead of just spending thousands of dollars every semester I just decided it’s better to just take a break and find what I truly am passionate about,” she adds.
Workforce Connection is making teens aware of the resources they offer so they can be successful in a workforce that is struggling to fill jobs.
“For the youth it's a little bit more challenging because they may not feel equipped, old enough, for jobs that are a good fit for them but our goal is to show them how prevalent the need is to find jobs and to be able to fill those positions,” says Karyn McDonald, Youth Program Manager Elevate Program.
Employers like the YMCA of Northwest Illinois are hopeful for the next generation of workers.
“We care about the community, we care about those who live in Stephenson County, get our message out, we support them in whatever career they decide we still support them,” said Alyssa Gross, Aquatic and Youth Sports Director
And while it's providing job experience for young people it's also helping them build confidence.
“Future job fairs come out in a few minutes, you never know what opportunities can lie ahead,” said Ruiz.
The Workforce Connection also has a program called Elevate. It’s helping 16-24 year-olds in Stephenson, Winnebago, and Boone counties get their GED, high school diploma, and help with tuition costs.