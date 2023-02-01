Freeport workers catch defect that will save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Four Freeport Wastewater Treatment maintenance staff members uncovered a potentially costly issue.
When reviewing the Mills Race Water and Wastewater Extension Plans, Brandon Wells, Kenneth Milliken, Andrew Leverton, and Doug Vanhorn discovered several issues with the project.
The issues were discovered in the Walnut and Lamm Road area and would have caused significant issues, including the capacity to be bottlenecked.
The condition would have also led to potential overflows of the system and capacity restriction.
The Deputy City Manager/Director of Public Works, Rob Boyer III praises the men on their find.
"I just want to really commend the guys for their effort there because had they not had that level of attention to detail, this thing could have been built out and we would have been sitting on a much lower capacity flow than what it was originally designed," said Boyer.
The team is estimated to have saved Freeport hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Mills Race is an industrial park development and is set to bring jobs and industrial opportunities to Freeport.