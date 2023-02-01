 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible.

* WHERE...The Rock River between Rockford and Rockton in Winnebago
County.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...the Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible along the river with little
notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges continue to indicate an
ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham
Road near Machesney Park. Previous ice jams in this area have
sometimes led to flooding of property and roadways. Localized
flooding may develop quickly.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Freeport workers catch defect that will save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars

CITY OF FREEPORT

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Four Freeport Wastewater Treatment maintenance staff members uncovered a potentially costly issue. 

When reviewing the Mills Race Water and Wastewater Extension Plans, Brandon Wells, Kenneth Milliken, Andrew Leverton, and Doug Vanhorn discovered several issues with the project. 

The issues were discovered in the Walnut and Lamm Road area and would have caused significant issues, including the capacity to be bottlenecked.

The condition would have also led to potential overflows of the system and capacity restriction.

The Deputy City Manager/Director of Public Works, Rob Boyer III praises the men on their find.

"I just want to really commend the guys for their effort there because had they not had that level of attention to detail, this thing could have been built out and we would have been sitting on a much lower capacity flow than what it was originally designed," said Boyer.

The team is estimated to have saved Freeport hundreds of thousands of dollars. 

Mills Race is an industrial park development and is set to bring jobs and industrial opportunities to Freeport. 

