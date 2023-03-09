Freeport woman dies after car becomes airborne, hits tree

STEPHENSON COUNTY — A 26-year-old Freeport woman has died after sustaining life-threatening injuries due to a car crash.
On March 7 at approximately 11:41 p.m., a 2000 Jeep Patriot was driving east on Stephenson St. Road west of Bolton Road and went off the road to the right.
The Jeep hit a ditch, became airborne, and hit a tree.
The driver of the Jeep, 26-year-old Freeport resident Katelin Croffoot, was taken to an area hospital and later flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Illinois State Police report that Croffoot succumbed to her injuries and died.
No further information is available.