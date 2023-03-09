 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations
ranging from 2 to 4 inches near the I-88 corridor, to 4 to 7
inches closer to the Wisconsin border.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become snow covered and travel
difficult, particularly this afternoon through 9 PM this
evening when the heaviest snow is expected to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch
per hour this afternoon through early this evening. The
expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling
hazardous.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Freeport woman dies after car becomes airborne, hits tree

STEPHENSON COUNTY — A 26-year-old Freeport woman has died after sustaining life-threatening injuries due to a car crash.

On March 7 at approximately 11:41 p.m., a 2000 Jeep Patriot was driving east on Stephenson St. Road west of Bolton Road and went off the road to the right.

The Jeep hit a ditch, became airborne, and hit a tree.

The driver of the Jeep, 26-year-old Freeport resident Katelin Croffoot, was taken to an area hospital and later flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois State Police report that Croffoot succumbed to her injuries and died.

No further information is available. 

