Freeport woman arrested for hit and run leaving one person dead

FREEPORT — A Freeport resident was arrested after turning herself in for the fatal hit and run that occurred on October 22.
On October 27, an arrest warrant was issued for 64-year-old Freeport resident Regina Green.
Green turned herself in at the Freeport Police Department shortly after the warrant was issued.
Green has been charged with failure to report an accident involving death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
She was arrested and released on bond.
On October 22 around 2:58 p.m., Freeport Police Department officers responded to an elderly female injured in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles on the 600 block of West Stephenson Street.
Once officers arrived, they found that the victim, 83-year-old Freeport resident Mary Lamm, had been struck by a vehicle leaving the parking lot.
Lamm was then taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital where she died due to her injuries.
The Freeport Police department is investigating the incident and is asking for anyone who has any information to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.
Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online or on the P-3 mobile app.
Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.