Freeport urges residents to be cautious as Pecatonica River rises

FREEPORT, Ill. — Due to significant rainfall and snowmelt, the Pecatonica River is experiencing rising levels and is expected reach 13 feet by 7:00 a,m. on Tuesday, February 28.
The City of Freeport is closely watching flooding levels and monitoring road conditions.
Residents are advised to take proper action to prepare for rising flood levels.
Emergency personnel are reminding residents not to walk or drive through floodwaters.
Floodwaters can have strong currents that are fast-moving.
In addition, the Freeport Fire Department is asking citizens not to enter flooded basements, as electrical panels and water can become a fatal hazard.
For updates, follow:
- City of Freeport's Facebook page
- Sign up for CodeRed emergency notifications on Freeport's website
- Sign up for the City of Freeport's email subscription service that notifies citizens directly