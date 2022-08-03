Freeport to hold redistricting open house meetings for new ward maps

FREEPORT (WREX) — A local community is giving the public a chance to share their thoughts about proposed redistricting plans.
Freeport city officials are hosting two redistricting open house sessions at City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the community to have their voices heard about the new wards that will be drawn for the City Council elections.
After the 2020 Census, the Freeport's population dropped from 25,682 to 23,973, requiring the city to draw new districts to stay in compliance with the state.
The population drop was largest in Ward 3, which lost 559 people, Ward 2 (down 442), and Ward 5 (losing 417). Those three wards, according to city staff, accounted for nearly 88% of the city's total population drop.
There are three potential maps that have already been proposed by city officials. Those new maps are available on the City of Freeport's website.
At the meetings, the public will discuss concerns, ask questions, and offer suggestions to the city staff's proposals.
The sessions will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 314 W. Stephenson St.