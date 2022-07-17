Freeport to consider bringing question of home rule status to voters

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport voters may have an important question added to their ballot for the November general election.
The Freeport City Council is set to put the question of home rule status to the voters during their meeting Monday night.
Home rule is a designation made by the State of Illinois for communities with a population greater than 25,000. The designation gives communities access to home rule sales tax funding as well as independent control of city government among other things.
Freeport's population, as determined by the 2020 Census, dropped below 25,000, leaving it vulnerable to losing funding.
City officials say the city takes in about $3.5 million in sales taxes that they can only receive as a home rule community. If the city loses that status, officials say property taxes could almost double to make up for the loss in funding.
13 News spoke with Freeport City Manager Randy Bukas last year about the predicted population drop. He said essential city services would also be affected if Freeport loses home rule status.
"If we lose it, the next question is what fire station do you close? How many officers do you lay off," Bukas said last year. "It's very important we maintain home rule."
Illinois law requires communities who are in danger of losing home rule status to put the question of keeping the designation on the ballot at the next general election.
You can read the entire agenda for Monday's Freeport City Council meeting here.