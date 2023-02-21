 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice and sleet
accumulations up to a half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute and
likely will impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Freeport switches waste hauling company to Gill's Freeport Disposal

  • Updated
  • 0
waste collection

FREEPORT, Ill. — As of February 21, Gill's Freeport Disposal is now the only subcontractor of residential waste hauling within Freeport after a contract buy-out.

Earlier this year, Moring Disposal Inc. decided to sell certain assets, including its contracted portion of the City of Freeport Waste Hauling Contract to Allied Waste Transportation Incorporated (also known as Republic Services.)

Within the City of Freeport contract, there is a clause for Gill's Disposal to buy-out or match any sale Moring enters into. 

On February 17, Gills Disposal bought out Moring Disposal's portion of the City of Freeport Waste Hauling Contract.

Current garbage rates in the contract will stay the same.

Former Moring customers may temporarily experience time-of-day delays as Gill's drivers learn new routes, but schedules will remain the same.

In addition to residential waste hauling, Gill's Freeport Disposal has bought the rights to operate the Freeport Transfer Station.

According to Gill's Freeport Disposal website, the Station opened in July 2006.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you