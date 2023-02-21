Freeport switches waste hauling company to Gill's Freeport Disposal

FREEPORT, Ill. — As of February 21, Gill's Freeport Disposal is now the only subcontractor of residential waste hauling within Freeport after a contract buy-out.
Earlier this year, Moring Disposal Inc. decided to sell certain assets, including its contracted portion of the City of Freeport Waste Hauling Contract to Allied Waste Transportation Incorporated (also known as Republic Services.)
Within the City of Freeport contract, there is a clause for Gill's Disposal to buy-out or match any sale Moring enters into.
On February 17, Gills Disposal bought out Moring Disposal's portion of the City of Freeport Waste Hauling Contract.
Current garbage rates in the contract will stay the same.
Former Moring customers may temporarily experience time-of-day delays as Gill's drivers learn new routes, but schedules will remain the same.
In addition to residential waste hauling, Gill's Freeport Disposal has bought the rights to operate the Freeport Transfer Station.
According to Gill's Freeport Disposal website, the Station opened in July 2006.