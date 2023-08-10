Freeport Student Garden raising money to build a greenhouse

FREEPORT, Ill. — The Freeport Student Garden organization is raising money to build a new greenhouse on school grounds. The club currently uses a plot of land at the middle school to grow their plants, but they're looking to add a greenhouse to the high school grounds.
Agriculture science teacher and Student Garden leader Ben Skipor hopes that the greenhouse will allow students to explore agriculture while also learning important life skills at the same time.
"They're just learning how to critically think, how to explore the world around them, how to work hard, and how to work with people," Skipor said. "All of those different skills are skills that we're going to be able to do with the labs and other activities that we're going to do in this greenhouse."
Skipor also hopes that the greenhouse will give students a chance to learn about agriculture all year long- not just in the warm months.
"So we can do some different lab experiments and other things," Skipor said. "And grow things all year long. Because you know up here in Northern Illinois not much grows in winter because it's cold."
The Student Garden is also a class offered to students at Freeport High School. The club still needs an estimated $125,000 to fund the greenhouse. If you're interested in supporting the project or learning more about it, you can visit the organization's Facebook page.