Freeport sees demand for more early childhood education

FREEPORT — Access to early childhood education is in high demand, with much of that need coming specifically from more rural parts of the Stateline.

In Freeport, a population of more than 23,000 has just four child care centers.

Out of the four child care centers in Freeport, only two of them have care for infants and toddlers, creating a challenge for families and expecting mothers like Corissa Brown.

“It is super long to get in everywhere. They're like 'We’re a few months out,’ I'm like a few months? I need child care now,” exclaims Brown.

Brown is a mother of two with a baby on the way, with her expected child already on a waiting list for early child care.

She says, “It's more of like a mom challenge, because it’s like now I'm stressing because I'm going to have this baby and I’m gonna want to come back to work to support my family, but what do I do, it's not like my family can step up for me all the time. It would be essential to have that child care but that's not always an option.”

Director of NICAA Head Start Freeport says between the four child care centers, more than one hundred people are on waiting lists.

“We joke with people but it's really not a joke. As soon as you find out you're pregnant you need to call around and get on a list because it's more than likely you'll be on a waiting list,” explains Director Stephanie Lewis.

She says they are in the process of adding an early head start program to meet the demand for infant and toddler care.

“Child care is very expensive and not only is it expensive but it's hard to find,” says Lewis.

Open Bible Learning Center is also facing the same challenges.

“Right now there is an extreme shortage of qualified child care preschool teachers. We have a classroom shut down because we don't have a staff member to put in there yet,” says Child Care Director Jennifer Fuller.

Fuller is hoping to see pay jump to a competitive wage to help attract more staff.

“The wages just aren’t there. People can go to McDonalds and make a minimum wage of $13/hour so it's really hard to find staff and keep up with stuff like that,” says Fuller.

Highland Community College's early childhood program has an effort to attract teachers.

Brown says she is also going to school to start her own daycare to help be a part of the solution.