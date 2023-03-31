Freeport School District Will Dismiss Students Early Due To Severe Weather Threat

FREEPORT -- Freeport School District is dismissing students an hour early today due to concerns of a severe weather.
In addition, all afternoon school activities are canceled for the day along with afternoon preschool according the Freeport School District's facebook page.
The district looks to prevent students from having to travel during the time of the severe weather threat.
"We want to make sure that our walkers and school buses are not on the road during the timeframe of the severe thunderstorms," said the Freeport School District in a Facebook post.
Ticket holders for tonight's show will be contacted for opportunities to transfer their ticket to another show.