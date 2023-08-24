Freeport School District cancels classes due to extreme heat

FREEPORT -- On Thursday morning, parents and students were alerted by district officials in Freeport classes were canceled.
Here is the message posted on the district's website.
**IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT**
Good Morning Freeport School District Families,
Due to heat related power issues that some of our buildings are experiencing, FSD schools are canceled on Thursday, August 24th. This is not an E- Learning Day, school is canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Thank you and be safe.
An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Stateline until 8:00 p.m.
Temperatures are forecasted to reach the high 90s, add that with the humidity, the feel-like temperature will be in the low 100s.