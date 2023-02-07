Freeport School District 145 teacher wins top Illinois State Board of Education award

FREEPORT — Eugene Calingacion, a special education teacher from Jones Farrar, an International Baccalaureate School in Freeport School District 145, has been named the 2023 Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE.)
The Illinois Superintendent of Education called Calingacion on the phone to notify him of the honor last week.
Calingacion was selected for the award out of 500 applicants due to his advocacy for students, parents, and his peers.
One parent says, “My child has specialized needs for her learning in a school setting. He always has valuable insight and his high intelligence, but mild-mannered and down to earth approach, make him a perfect model for a special needs educator."
“Mr. Calingacion is an outstanding teacher who gives of himself every single day and every single moment in the day. Watching Mr. Calingacion help our students find their voice when they have not been able to speak has been one of the greatest blessings I have ever received in education," says Jones Farrar Principal Jennifer DeJong.
Dr. Anna Alvarado, Superintendent of Freeport School District 145 states, “I have had the opportunity to observe Mr. Calingacion in action in his classroom. He does an amazing job connecting to his students and delivering learning that meets their individual needs. Eugene’s expertise and knowledge about special education resources and practices, and his execution of those practices are an asset to his students and their families, as well as to Jones Farrar and our entire district. It is so fitting that he has earned the title of Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year."
ISBE's annual "Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards" celebrate classroom teachers, administrators, teams, volunteers, and school support personnel who make lasting impacts in their school communities.
The complete list of awardees are posted online in seven professional categories.