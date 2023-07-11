Freeport School Board of Education passes two items on agenda for upcoming school year

FREEPORT — The Freeport School District Board of Education had two major items on their agenda Tuesday night, increasing pay for Substitute Teachers, and hiring a new head Athletic Trainer.
The reason for the proposed increase of pay for Substitute Teachers for FSD #145 is the lack of subs in the district. There is an average of 5 teacher absences that go unfilled each day during the school year.
The plan is it increase the base pay rate.
Teaching Days Daily Gross Base Pay
Day 1-25 $115.00 $104.65
Day 26-75 $120.75 $109.88
Day 76+ $132.50 $120.57
The goal is to recruit, and retain the substitutes that apply within the Freeport School District.
The other item on the agenda, approving the paperwork to hire a Head Athletic Trainer for the high school.
F.H.S has not had a full time A.T. since FHN had pulled their trainers. The high school has been contracting trainers for sporting events.
The description included to provide stable care and injury prevention to student athletes and teach a course in the Sports Medicine Pathway which will be in its second year.
The course is a senior level course that had eight students last year and ten students enrolled for this school year.
The board unanimously approved both items on the agenda Tuesday night.