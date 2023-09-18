Freeport sales tax increase fails, could be future ballot question

FREEPORT — Monday City of Freeport officials decided not to approve a measure that would raise its sales tax.
In a 5-2 vote they decided to keep the sales tax to stay at its original rate... but there is still a chance for it to go up in the future.
Officials are considering putting the one percent increase on the March primary ballot next year.
That proposal will be discussed at the next council meeting.
A lengthy discussion happened at Monday's City Council meeting leaving a lot of uncertainty and confusion among aldermen, a lot of it around where exactly the funding from the increased sales tax would go.
5th Ward Alderwoman Cecelia Stacy, says “I was totally disappointed when I saw only 60 percent of this one percent tax raise was going to our streets. 60 percent is not a lot.”
The proposed increased sales tax was set to go toward much needed reconstruction of more than half of the city of freeports roads.
60 percent would go toward paving materials, 40 percent to pay public works employees, and another 20 percent to utilities improvements related to road repairs.
Although there was a push to start fixing the city's crumbling roads as soon as possible, ultimately aldermen said they couldn't get themselves to raise taxes that would impact struggling families.
“They're trying to keep people afloat and we're sitting here trying to raise taxes people need it the most. It's embarrassing to do this to the citizens of freeport. It doesn't affect me. I'm still gonna buy gas and food but those people who need the money the most are gonna hurt, " says 2nd Ward Alderman James Monroe.
The council ultimately came to the decision that there wasn't enough agreement to pass the tax. Concerns were also raised that the citizens of Freeport were unclear of what purchases would and wouldn't be taxed.
The city manager adds that if the sales tax were to move to a public vote on the March primary ballot, funding wouldn't become available until fall 2024 pushing back road construction plans for at least another year to spring of 2025.