Freeport residents ask city to invest in neglected neighborhoods

FREEPORT — Third-ward residents spoke out calling on city leaders to invest in neglected neighborhoods.
Fixing potholes and overall neighborhood cleanup are two things that Freeport third-ward residents have at the top of their priority list.
Georgina Haynes, a Freeport native says the damaged streets have been left unchecked for too long not just in her neighborhood but across the city.
"I got in my car and drove around last year on streets and took pictures and posted them on my face myself. I called myself the pothole patrol because it was just so bad. Initially, we thought it was just in our neighborhood but there are certain areas they will fix and certain areas they'll ignore,” said Georgina Haynes.
Third ward resident and Stephenson County Board Member, Samuel Newton live a few blocks away from Haynes. Newton thinks a larger investment needs to be made into those neglected neighborhoods.
"I’d like to see us have a little more neighborhood revitalization. So you spend money all over the city but these older neighborhoods in most cities are being revitalized,” said Newton
"I've had to call because a building has fallen, literally dropped to the ground and it took six months to get somebody to come and move to come and get that up,” said Haynes.
Newton is also a Freeport native who grew up in the third ward. He remembers a time when more was done to invest in the third ward.
"There was a time when there were more areas of recreation. All of those have disappeared. I think the park district has to step up to the plate and say it's not too small of an area to put a swing or a seesaw,” said Newton.