Freeport resident charged with 3 felony offenses

FREEPORT – An 18-year-old Freeport resident has been charged with three felony offenses after officer chased him on foot and located a discarded firearm.
On April 28 around 2 p.m. a Freeport Police officer attempted to stop two subjects in the area of State Avenue and Winslow Street, but the individuals fled.
After a short foot chase, the subjects were apprehended without incident.
Following the foot chase, officers located a loaded firearm that had been discarded by one of the subjects, identified as 18-year-old Freeport resident Dayvon Davis.
Davis was charged with three felony offenses: possession of firearm without requisite FOID, aggravated unlawful use of weapon no FOID, and aggravated unlawful use of weapon under 21 years of age.
Davis was transported to the Stephenson County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 bond.