Freeport receives $550,000 home rehabilitation grant

FREEPORT — The City of Freeport has received a $550,000 grant for home rehabilitation.
The work began on the grant in 2021 and is now set to rehabilitate houses in the city and as quickly as possible.
The city received the grant from the United States Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant.
To determine which homes needed to be rehabilitated, the city distributed surveys to members of the community.
In response, 68 Freeport residents expressed interest in having their homes rehabilitated. Of the 68, 60 of them were approved.
Approvals depended on several socio-economic factors, including head of household and income levels.
Freeport's Community and Economic Development Director, Wayne Duckmann, said the city has a main area they plan on focusing for for the housing rehabilitation.
"It's essentially what we call the Adams Street Corridor so it's a buffer area along Adams Street here in the city of Freeport that essentially moves from Armstrong northwest to Benton Avenue," said Duckmann.
Freeport demolished 21 homes last year but says that is not always the best way to bring improvements.
"That's not always the answer, you know, there's people living in the community who want to fix their homes and want to improve their homes and so the city doesn't just want to demolish we want to rehabilitate as well," Duckmann said.
Duckmann also said having this money from the state and federal governments is helpful for the city.
"We're excited for this grant opportunity because it's using federal money filtered down through the state to help the city of Freeport, our municipality, our city, it's helping our citizens so it's a collaborative effort working with, you know, the state and federal government to bring money to the community," Duckmann said.
The city of Freeport says they are excited to be able to rehabilitate as many homes as possible while also seeing the community grow a stronger partnership with the government.
"I think that looking forward to that collaborated effort the city is excited. It's not just seeing a roof be put on a house, it's not just seeing, you know, lead remediation, it's genuinely excitement to see the community come together and work with the city in improving our neighborhoods," Duckmann said.
At this time, it is not yet known how many homes will be able to receive rehabilitation due to each one needing a different amount of work to be completed.