Freeport Public Library hosts first annual pumpkin decorating contest

ROCKFORD — The Freeport Public Library is holding its first annual pumpkin decorating contest during the entire month of October.
Library patrons are invited to decorate a pumpkin like their favorite book character.
Contest rules:
- Pumpkins must be a character from a book
- Draw, paint, or attach other materials (feathers, sequins, etc.)
- Pumpkins cannot be carved, cut, or hollowed out
- No candles, electrical devices, or vulgarity
Important dates:
- October 1-8: Register online to reserve a pumpkin (if not providing your own for the contest.)
- October 11-15: Deliver pumpkin and entry form to the library.
- October 17-29: Come to the library to vote for your favorite pumpkin.
- October 31: Winners announced!
- October 31-November 5: Pumpkin pick-up. Remaining pumpkins will be discarded.
The Freeport Public Library is located at 100 East Douglas Street.