Freeport Public Library hosts first annual pumpkin decorating contest

  • Updated
ROCKFORD — The Freeport Public Library is holding its first annual pumpkin decorating contest during the entire month of October.

Library patrons are invited to decorate a pumpkin like their favorite book character.

Contest rules:

  • Pumpkins must be a character from a book
  • Draw, paint, or attach other materials (feathers, sequins, etc.)
  • Pumpkins cannot be carved, cut, or hollowed out
  • No candles, electrical devices, or vulgarity

Important dates:

  • October 1-8: Register online to reserve a pumpkin (if not providing your own for the contest.)
  • October 11-15: Deliver pumpkin and entry form to the library.
  • October 17-29: Come to the library to vote for your favorite pumpkin.
  • October 31: Winners announced!
  • October 31-November 5: Pumpkin pick-up. Remaining pumpkins will be discarded.

The Freeport Public Library is located at 100 East Douglas Street. 

