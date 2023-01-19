Freeport providing cameras Friday to qualifying residents for doorbell camera pilot program

FREEPORT (WREX) — Ring doorbell cameras are now available through a doorbell camera pilot program in Freeport.
Cameras for the Freeport Police Department's pilot Doorbell Camera Program are now available to residents who qualify.
As doorbell camera and private security cameras have been helpful in solving various crimes in the Freeport community, there is a need for more cameras in higher crime areas.
Qualifications for a resident to receive a free Ring Doorbell camera are:
- Must live within designated area
- Must have an in-home Wi-Fi internet subscription service.
Mobile Hotspot or cellular data do not qualify, as the internet connection is not stable.
- Must provide proof of residency within the pilot program boundary through a Driver's License, State ID, utility bill, etc.
- Must download the Ring Doorbell App.
There is a yearly subscription for the app's basic storage package.
The Freeport Police Department is reimbursing qualifying residents in the form of a one-time $40 gift card to Cub Foods or Walmart.
- Must sign an agreement that the resident will install the Ring camera and allow the Police Department access to any video footage.
To get a camera, please visit the Freeport Police Department at 320 West Exchange Street.
Doorbell cameras are available for pickup Friday, January 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Cameras are being given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
An announcement will be made if all available cameras are spoken for.