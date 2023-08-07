Freeport Police to receive incentive bonuses

FREEPORT, Il. — The Freeport City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve signing and retention bonuses for police officers on the force.

The Freeport Police Department had 48 sworn Police Officers in June of 2018 now there are even less. Over the last five years the department has struggled to maintain and reach the maximum staffing for the department. The last three years five officers have resigned to transfer to other departments for better pay and benefits. Many of those resigning before hitting three years of service with the department.

Now the department wants to use money from the Recruitment and Retention Grant that Chief Shenberger was made aware of in June. The grant totals $52,000 and will be dispersed across the department for retention and recruitment of officers.

The new officer retention bonus will be:

$500.00 to be paid on the Officer’s 1st anniversary

$750.00 to be paid on the Officer’s 2nd anniversary

$1,000.00 to be paid on the Officer’s 3rd anniversary

Lateral officers will receive:

$2,500.00 to be paid after successful completion of the Field Training Program

$2,500.00 to be paid after successfully completing the probationary period

Experienced officers with more than four years of experience will receive:

$500.00 to be paid to Officers with 4 or more years of service on 12/31

Those that have an interest in becoming a police officer for the Freeport Police Department can participate in a ride along. The perk of the ride along will be seeing what the department does but also receiving a $50 prepaid gift card. There will also be an informative recruitment video.

All the funding will come from the Recruitment and Retention Grant. The bonuses will expire after the funding runs out from the grant.