Freeport police searching for suspect in Xbox gaming console theft

  • Updated
  • 0
Police-Lights-Generic.jpg

FREEPORT, Ill. — On September 29, the Freeport Police responded to a robbery call in the 200 block of West Stephenson.

Once they arrived, officers learned that a 19-year-old female victim had agreed to meet the suspect in the parking lot of 223 West Stephenson to sell an Xbox gaming console.

During the transaction, the suspect, a black male about six feet tall with a skinny build, ran off with the Xbox.

The victim began chasing the suspect and during the chase, the suspect showed a gun.

Once the victim saw the gun, she stopped chasing and called the police.

The case is actively being investigated and the police department is looking for a person of interest. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online at www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com or on the P-3 mobile app.

Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.

