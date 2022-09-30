Freeport police searching for suspect in Xbox gaming console theft

FREEPORT, Ill. — On September 29, the Freeport Police responded to a robbery call in the 200 block of West Stephenson.
Once they arrived, officers learned that a 19-year-old female victim had agreed to meet the suspect in the parking lot of 223 West Stephenson to sell an Xbox gaming console.
During the transaction, the suspect, a black male about six feet tall with a skinny build, ran off with the Xbox.
The victim began chasing the suspect and during the chase, the suspect showed a gun.
Once the victim saw the gun, she stopped chasing and called the police.
The case is actively being investigated and the police department is looking for a person of interest.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.
Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online at www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com or on the P-3 mobile app.
Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.