Freeport Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl possibly last seen June 29

FREEPORT, Ill. — On July 3 at 11:52 a.m., the Freeport Police Department posted on Facebook about a missing 15-year-old girl.
The Department is currently looking for 15-year-old Madyson Brown.
Brown has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5'7". She was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.
Brown is missing from her home in Freeport and could possibly be with an adult white woman.
Brown was reported missing on June 27 and was possibly last seen with the adult white woman on June 29.
If you have any information, please contract the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.