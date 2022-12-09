Freeport Police searching for 16-year-old subject who attempted robbery, shot two men

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport Police continue searching for a 16-year-old suspect who allegedly tried to rob two men and injured them by firing shots.
On December 8 around 4:50 p.m., Freeport Police officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 600 block of West Avon Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male victims, ages 18 nd 20, had been hit by gunfire.
Both victims were taken to the Freeport Memorial Hospital.
The 18-year-old was then transferred to a Rockford-area hospital for treatment.
Both victims are currently in stable condition.
Officers learned that the suspect was known to the victims and met up at another location to ride in the same car.
While driving, the suspect had tried to rob the victims, which ended in the suspect firing shots at the victims.
The shooting suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile and charges have been approved for the suspect's arrest.
Police are actively searching for the suspect's whereabouts.
The Freeport Police Department is requesting information from anyone who knows about this crime to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.
Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online at www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com or on the P-3 mobile app.
Tipsters to the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remains anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.