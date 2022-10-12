Freeport police search for suspect who damaged house, car in shootings

FREEPORT (WREX) — On October 11 around 6:40 p.m., the Freeport Police Department responded to calls of multiple shots fired at West Clark Street and North Cherry Avenue.
The investigation showed that the suspect, a black male wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants, fired gunshots as he was running across the street.
A home in the 200 block of North Cherry Avenue was damaged by gunfire as well as a vehicle parked in the 300 block of West Clark was also damaged.
The Freeport Police Department is investigating the incident and is asking for anyone with information about this crime to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.
Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online or on the P-3 mobile app.
Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.