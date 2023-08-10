Freeport Police respond to single gunshot incident, incident 'not random'

FREEPORT, Ill. — On August 10 around 4:00 a.m., Freeport Police officers responded to reports of a single gunshot being fired.

The incident happened in the area of North Harlem Avenue and West Staver Street.

During the investigation, officers learned that a car driven by the victim, a 32-year-old Freeport man, was driving in the area when the suspect shot at the victim's car.

There are no injuries reported at the time of this release.

The shooting is not random and is not believed to be gang-related.

The Freeport Police department requests that anyone who has any -information on the incident to either call the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW, or text at Tip411.