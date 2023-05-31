Freeport Police respond to shots fired Tuesday night, thought to be gang-related

FREEPORT, Ill. — No injuries were reported after Freeport Police responded to shots fired Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, May 30 around 2:19 p.m., Freeport Police officers responded to shots fired in the area of 1200 block of South High Avenue in reference to shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they learned that shots were fired from a car towards people standing nearby a home.
No injuries have been reported and the shooting is thought to be gang-related.
The Freeport Police department is investigating the incident and is asking for anyone who has any information to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW or through texting at Tip411.
Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online at or on the P-3 mobile app.
Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.