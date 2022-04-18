Freeport Police looking for gas station burglary suspect

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Mobile gas station over the weekend.
It happened on Saturday, April 16 in the 1200 block of West Galena Avenue. Police say a black male suspect approximately 5’9” to 5’10” with a medium build entered the store and tried to get behind the counter.
There was an altercation with the attendant who suffered a minor injury, according to authorities.
The suspect left with cash and other items.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Freeport Police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPS-NOW.