Freeport Police find missing man dead after crews conducted ground search

UPDATE: On July 11, search crews helping the Freeport Police Department found missing person Paul Cheney dead near Louis Avenue and Album Street.
FREEPORT, Ill. — The Freeport Police Department has been actively and extensively searching for Paul Cheney with assistance from other agencies.
Paul Cheney is a 67-year-old white male, 5'10, weighs 170lbs, gray hair and beard with hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing dark shorts/shirt/baseball cap and glasses.
Paul was last seen in the Taylor Park area (900 E. Stephenson St.).
It is also reported that his black cross-country bike is also missing.
If you see him or know about his whereabouts, please contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 as he may possibly be suicidal.