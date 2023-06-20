Freeport Police Department to donate over 20 bicycles to Boys and Girls Club

FREEPORT, Ill — Over twenty boys and girls will soon have new rides to get to and from places in Freeport.
At Tuesday nights City Council meeting Police Chief Chris Shenberger, presented on the number of bicycles picked up off the streets that are abandoned. There are currently 35 bikes in the storage shed and now the shed will be empty this summer.
One of the goals is to promote a healthy lifestyle and provide transportation.
"It's the first child's first form of transportation," said Chief Shenberger. "It's a healthy way to get around and get them to places where they want to go."
The ordinance was passed unanimously to donate the 26 bikes in good condition to the Boys and Girls Club of Freeport.
This will be the second time that the Freeport Police Department has donated bikes to the Boys and Girls Club.