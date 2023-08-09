Freeport Police Department overcomes 911 dispatcher shortages

FREEPORT — The Freeport Police Department is looking to hire 911 dispatchers to overcome staffing shortages.
Surveys find that 82 percent of the nation's telecommunicators and dispatchers agree their centers need more workers. The Freeport Police Department has recently been facing this challenge but also beginning to move in the right direction
According to Freeport Police Chief Christopher Shenberger, the department can have 12 telecommunications operators, also known as dispatchers. The department has nine dispatchers on staff, increasing from the six workers they had a few months ago. Shenberger says the department is looking to hire at least two more people.
Filling the open positions is a top priority for Shenberger, emphasizing their role in local law enforcement.
"Dispatchers are getting calls from the fire department. They are getting medical calls, so they are dealing with sometimes two or three different calls at one time,” said Chief Shenberger.
As the department looks to hire at least two more people, dispatcher Janelle Folkers explained why she believes it’s difficult finding new workers.
"We are slowly getting people. But we have a long training period to get people through there and the liability. There's not a lot of extra incentive for people to want to come here because it is a demanding job,” said Folkers.
Regardless Folkers is hopeful the shortage will become a thing of the past. Through her experience, Folkers understands they are a heavily needed resource.
"When somebody has an emergency and they are calling 911 we are going to be the first person they hear. They are going to tell us what they need, and we are going to provide help,” said Folkers.
The starting wage for a telecommunications operator is $20.63 per hour. The department is looking for motivated people and good listeners.