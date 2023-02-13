Freeport Police Department launches tip411 anonymous crime-tip smartphone application

FREEPORT — The Freeport Police Department is adding to its crime-fighting arsenal with a new smartphone application to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips.
The Freeport PD app was developed by tip411, a web-based toolset company for community agencies.
The Freeport PD app is available to download for free from the Google Play store, iTunes App store, or on Freeport's city website.
“The men and women of the Freeport Police Department are committed to providing efficient, professional police services to the citizens of Freeport, and are dedicated to promoting a partnership between the community and law enforcement,” said Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers.
“Everyone plays an important part in helping to make our city safe, beautiful, and a great place to live, work, and play, and that’s why I believe our new Freeport PD app will be an important tool in that work.”
The new Freeport PD app enables the pubic to share an anonymous tip with police and lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.
The Freeport PD app and tip411 anonymous Text-a-Tip System are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips. In addition, there is no way to identify the sender.
People without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword "FREEPORTPD" and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).
Anonymous web tips can be submitted via the department's website.