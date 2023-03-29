Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers announces retirement

FREEPORT — After 28 years of serving the Freeport Police Department, Chief Matthew Summers has announced his retirement, effective April 21, 2023.
Summers has been the department's Chief of Police since 2019.
Chief Summers began his employment with the Freeport Police Department in 1995 and served on a variety of teams and units.
These groups included the Detective Bureau, Community Policing, and Emergency Response Team.
Summers roles have included Shift Sergeant, Administrative Lieutenant, Operations Lieutenant, and Deputy Chief of Police.
Summers graduated from Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command and the FBI National Academy.
“It has truly been an honor to work with both past and present officers of the Freeport Police Department,” says Chief Matt Summers. “It has equally been an honor to work for and be supported by the citizens of Freeport.”
“It has been a pleasure working with the Chief these past five and a half years,” adds Freeport City Manager, Randy Bukas.
“He’s been a team leader, not only in the police department but within the city
staff. His innovations brought us License Plate Readers, ShotSpotter, and Tip411. He will be missed, but we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
During his service, Summers expanded the use of crime-fighting technology throughout Freeport.
These technologies included, but were not limited to, ShotSpotter's gunfire location technology, license plate readers, and the City's pilot residential doorbell program.
In addition to the aforementioned accomplishments, Summers earned the City of Freeport's Department Head of the Year in 2021.
On April 9, 2023, Lieutenant Chris Shenberger will be designated as the department's Interim Chief of Police.