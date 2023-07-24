Freeport Police believe 2 incidents of shots fired may be gang-related

FREEPORT, Ill. — Freeport Police respond to two calls of shots fired in the morning hours of July 23 and believe the incidents are gang-related.
In the early hours of July 23 around 3:20 a.m., Freeport Police officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of South Kenwood Avenue.
During an investigation, officers learned that a group of subjects had gathered in the area when shots were fired at subjects in the group.
Shots were also fired at a car in the street.
A 20-year-old man was hit by gunfire and received non-life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to FHN by a private car where he was treated and released from the hospital.
Additionally, a 34-year-old woman was also hit by gunfire and received a non-life-threatening injury.
She was later treated by ambulance and released.
During the incident, authorities found that three cars were damaged and one home was hit by gunfire.
Later that morning around 5:00 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of State and Iroquois Street.
Officers did not find an victims or damage from this incident.
These incidents are believed to be gang-related and are being investigated by the Freeport Police Department.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or submit an anonymous tip through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW or through texting Tip411.