Freeport police arrest man in connection with home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. — Freeport Police have arrested a 33-year-old Freeport resident in connection to a home invasion on Wednesday.
On October 5, an arrest warrant was issued for Jessee Entler and he was arrested at his home.
Entler is being charged with home invasion, residential burglary, and theft with a prior conviction.
He is being held at the Stephenson County Jail on bond of $100,000, 10% applies.
Freeport Police have not identified the other suspect being investigated in the home invasion.
Read the original story below.
The Freeport Police Department is investigating two suspects in a report of of a home invasion in the 500 block of East Wyandotte Street.
On October 5 around 1:00 a.m., a 77-year-old victim reported that two suspects entered his home through an unlocked door.
The suspects beat up the victim and stole an undisclosed amount of cash along with two other items from the home.
The victim was not injured in the attack.
The suspects are believed to be known by the victim.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.
Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online or on the P-3 mobile app.
Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.