Freeport Police arrest man in connection to shots fired incident on Sunday

FREEPORT, Ill. — An arrest warrant was carried out on Monday, July 24 for 38-year-old Freeport resident, Brandon Shorter.

Shorter was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm-Occupied Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm in connection with a July 23 shots fired incident.

The incident happened in the 700 block of South Kenwood.

On July 25, Freeport Police officers tried to pull over a car being driven by Shorter in the area of West Avenue and West Stephenson Street.

Instead, the car kept driving and police followed.

After a short drive, the Shorter's car hit a parked car on Apple Avenue.

Shorter was then arrested.

After the arrest, officers found a large bag of cannabis in the car and was additionally charged with Manufacture/Deliver 30-500 grams of cannabis.

Shorter is currently being held at the Stephenson County Jail on a $1 million bond.