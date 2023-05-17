Freeport Police arrest 16-year-old for December 2022 armed robbery, shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. — A 16-year-old has been arrested for an armed robbery and shooting that occurred in December 2022.
On Tuesday, Freeport Police officers arrested a 16-year-old male from Freeport.
The juvenile was arrested for the Armed Robbery and Shooting that happened on December 8, 2022 in the 600 block of West Avon.
The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of Armed Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
Around 4:50 p.m. on December 8, 2022, Freeport Police officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 600 block of West Avon.
Once officers arrived, they found two men, ages 18 and 20, who had both been hit by gunfire.
Both victims were taken to the Freeport Memorial Hospital. A short while afterwards, the 18-year-old man was transferred to a Rockford-area hospital.
Both victims are in stable condition.