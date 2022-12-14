Freeport Police accepting applications for Civilian Police Academy

FREEPORT (WREX) -- The Freeport Police department is accepting applications for its Civilian Police Academy.
It's an 8-week, no-cost program that is designed to create a better understanding and relationships between residents and the police department.
There are several requirements to join the academy. Some of those include, being a Freeport resident, or work at business in freeport, and being at least 18 years old.
The deadline to apply is January 15th.
Class sessions will meet every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.