 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Freeport Police accepting applications for Civilian Police Academy

  • 0
Freeport Police Generic.png

FREEPORT (WREX) -- The Freeport Police department is accepting applications for its Civilian Police Academy.

It's an 8-week, no-cost program that is designed to create a better understanding and relationships between residents and the police department.

There are several requirements to join the academy. Some of those include, being a Freeport resident, or work at business in freeport, and being at least 18 years old.

The deadline to apply is January 15th.

Class sessions will meet every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com