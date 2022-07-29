Freeport Opens New Mental Health and Substance Abuse Facility

FREEPORT (WREX) -- Rosecrance in Freeport joins other facilities in Rockford branching out to reach more rural areas and expand services to people in the freeport area.
Facility members say the preferred method of interaction is face-to-face, and this will continue with new programs like mental health out patient services, school based counselor for the school board district - working together with children in the area, easier transportation, and a mobile crisis response team.
Some of these new programs were not offered at other facilities and Freeport plans on taking this new initiative to bring the needs of the people at the forefront.
These needs came directly from the community.
"It was the community at large that kind of grabbed our attention and said they need services," said Jami Ditto, Outpatient Supervisor.
"They have not had substance abuse services in that area for a long time and the mental health resources that they do have are limited in that area."
In the future, facility members will host outreach even that will help directly met the needs of the community and build programs around them.
"Freeport, although it is close it is still far for those that do not have the means of transportation, so it is an area that we were not successfully able to reach, before so Rosecrance decided to bring the services to them, let's get out to the more rural areas and lets help a community that is in need." said Ditto.
The new location is at 1631 S. Galena Avenue in Freeport.