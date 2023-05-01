Freeport native Deion McShane and NIU's Izayah Green-May and Cole Tucker Receive NFL mini-camp invites

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Three football players with local ties received invites to NFL rookie mini-camps on Monday. NIU's Izayah Green-May and Cole Tucker will both have a shot at making an NFL roster after both received invites from NFC teams.
Izayah Green-May got an invite from the New York Giants following his lone season with the Huskies. The defensive end from Wisconsin posted 34 tackles and 3 sacks in his 2022 campaign with NIU.
Long time Husky receiver Cole Tucker got an invite from the Minnesota Vikings. Tucker appeared in 53 games for NIU, Tucker notched 632 receiving yards with four touchdowns in his final season.
Freeport native Deion McShane also got an invite from the New York Giants. McShane was a stand-out athlete as a Pretzel in both track and football. The former Pretzel played five seasons of college football with the University of Northern Iowa. In his time as a Panther he scored 7 touchdowns with just under 2,000 receiving yards.