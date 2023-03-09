Freeport mayor comments on Newell Brands layoffs

The City of Freeport's mayor confirms to 13 WREX that Newell Brands, which employs more than a hundred people in Stephenson County, is laying off employees.
Mayor Jodi Miller provided the following statement:
“The City of Freeport is incredibly disappointed in Newell’s decision. However, we feel highly confident that other employers that are actively recruiting will open their doors to those affected by Newell’s decision. Newell is losing out on a well-trained workforce, and that workforce will have plenty of opportunity to further their careers within Freeport.”
"Personally, the number I’ve heard from an anonymous Newell employee is that over 100 employees will be laid off. The remaining (under 20) employees will be there to support the Indian team that Newell has outsourced to. I don’t have confirmation on that from a good enough source, though. Newell has not come forward to the City or discussed this layoff with city staff."