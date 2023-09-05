Freeport man shot and killed on Sunday identified

FREEPORT — Freeport Police has released more information regarding a shooting that took place on Sunday.
According to a release, the man shot and killed was 22-Year-Old Da Chino Thurman.
Police also say that during the investigation, officers have found out that the shooting was gang related.
No other information was released at this time.
The Freeport Police Department is urging anyone with any information to contact the police department or submit an anonymous tip through Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW or via text through Tip411.