Freeport man drowns Tuesday afternoon in Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park

LENA, Ill. — A 65-year-old man has died after drowning in Le-Aqua-Na State Park Tuesday afternoon.
On July 4 around 12:13 p.m., Stephenson County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to reports of a subject swimming outside of the designated area in distress.
The incident happened in Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park near Lena.
Once personnel arrived, a deputy spoke with bystanders who said a man was trying to swim out to retrieve a remote-controlled boat when he appeared to be having difficulty swimming.
Bystanders said that the man went underwater near the remote-controlled boat and had not resurfaced.
A Stephenson County Deputy, Lena Police Office, and ambulance personnel swam out to the area where the man was last seen and started to search.
In a short amount of time, the man was found under water.
The man, 65-year-old Freeport resident Myles Patrick, was brought to the surface and bystanders helped to take Patrick to shore by using kayaks.
Fire and EMS personnel started to treat Patrick and transported him to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport.
Patrick was pronounced dead at FHN.