Freeport man dies after being ejected from car in Orangeville

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — A 27-year-old Freeport man has died after being ejected from a car following a severe car crash in Orangeville.
On January 26 around 7:17 a.m., the Stephenson County Sheriff personnel responded to a report of a damaged car off the roadway.
The incident happened in the area of Illinois Route 26 North and Old Route 26 in rural Orangeville.
Once personnel arrived, 27-year-old Freeport resident Thomas Zulke was found dead near a severely-damaged car.
No other cars or persons were involved in the incident.
Results of a preliminary investigation show that a car driven by Zulke was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 26 south of Old Route 26 when it crossed over the southbound traffic lane, left the pavement, and traveled down a steep ditch on the west side of the roadway.
After leaving the road, the car became airborne, hit a tree, and landed roughly thirty yards west of Illinois Route 26.
During the process, Zulke was ejected from the car.
The exact time of the crash is not known.
However, it is believed to have happened about twelve hours before police arrived on scene.
The location where the vehicle landed was hard to see from the roadway due to the terrain and weather conditions.
The Stephenson County Coroner's Office has an autopsy scheduled for Mr. Zulke on January 27.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will update this article as details become available