Freeport man charged with three felonies after traffic stop

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be hazardous
for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&