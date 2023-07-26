Freeport man charged in connection with March 30 traffic crash death

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. — On July 25, 20-year-old Freeport resident Darion Wheeler was served with a felony arrest warrant in connection with a March 30 traffic crash.

Wheeler is charged with one count of Aggravated DUI Drugs - Accident Involving Death and one count of DUI Drugs.

The crash happened in the area of North Davis Road and East Walnut Grove Road in rural Davis.

The crash resulted in the death of Daniel Fry.

At the time the warrant was carried out, Wheeler was already in custody at the Stephenson County Jail on other charges.

Wheeler's bond is $1,000,000, 10% applies.