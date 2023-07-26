 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 105
expected. Highest values away from the lake in Lake and Porter
counties.

* WHERE...In Illinois, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kendall,
Southern Cook, Northern Will and Eastern Will Counties. In
Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Freeport man charged in connection with March 30 traffic crash death

  Updated
  • 0
Darion Wheeler
Stephenson County Sheriff

When officers arrived on the scene, investigations determined that both cars involved in the crash rolled over and the driver of one of them, a 51-year-old Davis man, was ejected and found in a field on the east side of Davis Road.

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. — On July 25, 20-year-old Freeport resident Darion Wheeler was served with a felony arrest warrant in connection with a March 30 traffic crash.

Wheeler is charged with one count of Aggravated DUI Drugs - Accident Involving Death and one count of DUI Drugs. 

The crash happened in the area of North Davis Road and East Walnut Grove Road in rural Davis.

The crash resulted in the death of Daniel Fry.

At the time the warrant was carried out, Wheeler was already in custody at the Stephenson County Jail on other charges. 

Wheeler's bond is $1,000,000, 10% applies. 

