Freeport man arrested on gun charges

FREEPORT -- On June 30 at approximately 11:55 p.m., a Freeport Police officer conducted an investigation into a subject who may have been armed with a handgun.
Officers made contact with the suspect, 24-year-old Freeport resident Brandon Tweed, in the 1200 block of South High Avenue.
Tweed was arrested for:
- Driving while his driver's license was revoked
- Having a handgun located inside the vehicle during an investigation
Tweed was charged with:
- Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon
- Possession of Firearm Without Requisite FOID
- Misdemeanor charges of driving while revoked
Tweed is being held at the Stephenson County Jail on $30,000 bond.