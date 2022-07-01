 Skip to main content
Freeport man arrested on gun charges

  • Updated
By Andrew Carrigan

FREEPORT -- On June 30 at approximately 11:55 p.m., a Freeport Police officer conducted an investigation into a subject who may have been armed with a handgun.

Officers made contact with the suspect, 24-year-old Freeport resident Brandon Tweed, in the 1200 block of South High Avenue.

Tweed was arrested for:

  • Driving while his driver's license was revoked
  • Having a handgun located inside the vehicle during an investigation

Tweed was charged with:

  • Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon
  • Possession of Firearm Without Requisite FOID
  • Misdemeanor charges of driving while revoked

Tweed is being held at the Stephenson County Jail on $30,000 bond.