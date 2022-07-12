Freeport joins Illinois Main Street Network to support community revitalization

FREEPORT - Illinois Main Street (IMS) welcomes Freeport to their network of programs dedicated to creating meaningful improvements to communities.
The Greater Freeport Partnership joins as an affiliate member to the network of 18 sister organizations in Illinois and over 2,000 programs throughout Main Street America.
Freeport joins Action Brown County and Main Street Marshall in receiving the designation.
"I am proud to see the Freeport, Brown County, and Marshall communities join the Illinois Main Street program because the way we move forward is together. That is at the heart of the Main Street program," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
"My office has focused on revitalizing and expanding Illinois Main Street so that communities across the state can access economic development and thrive as the rich, diverse regions that make Illinois so great."
The Greater Freeport Partnership serves to facilitate business and individual partnerships in economic development, business service, and tourism for Freeport and Stephenson County.
‘We are excited that Freeport will become a Main Street community,” commented Andrea Schultz Winter, development director for the Greater Freeport Partnership.
“The Main Street Program provides a framework for our organization, committees, and the downtown community to organize our revitalization work for the district. The program will give structure to our work as well as provide best practices to inform how we can be successful.”
Since 1992, Illinois Main Street has worked with state communities to foster local economic development and overall quality of life.
By the numbers, IMS programs have collectively secured $1.2 billion reinvestments, added 11,000 jobs, created over 2,300 new businesses and rehabilitated 1,100 buildings.
For more information, visit Illinois Main Street's website.
For more information on The Greater Freeport Partnership, visit the organization's website.