...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. North to northwest winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Roads will become snow covered and travel will become
difficult for a period early Saturday morning during the period
of heaviest snow. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty
winds may result in downed tree limbs and sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates up to 2 inches per hour are
likely late tonight into mid-morning Saturday. The expected
heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Freeport holds multi-employer job fair

CITY OF FREEPORT

FREEPORT — The Workforce Connection and Greater Freeport Partnership held a multi-employer job fair this afternoon.

The job fair featured 26 employers and also helped people with crafting a resume.

Workforce Connection said they hope the job fair brings opportunities to the participants following the event. 

"I hope it just opens a lot of job opportunities and opens doors for the Freeport community, Hopefully there's opportunities that exist not only prior to the job fair but even more after the job fair," Mark Spain from Workforce Connection said.

The Workforce Connection said there were about 100 positions available at the career fair. 

If the Freeport Fire Department is granted federal funding, they are able to add nine people to their team. 

This addition will also bring few requirements for this hiring group, said the department. 

"For the first time in a very long time, we're not requiring the EMT basic requirement. So as long as you have a drivers' license, a GED or a high school diploma, you can come down and apply at the Freeport Fire Department," Hillary Broshous, said. 

The applications are the Freeport Fire Department will be open through May 1st. 

