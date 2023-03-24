Freeport holds multi-employer job fair

FREEPORT — The Workforce Connection and Greater Freeport Partnership held a multi-employer job fair this afternoon.
The job fair featured 26 employers and also helped people with crafting a resume.
Workforce Connection said they hope the job fair brings opportunities to the participants following the event.
"I hope it just opens a lot of job opportunities and opens doors for the Freeport community, Hopefully there's opportunities that exist not only prior to the job fair but even more after the job fair," Mark Spain from Workforce Connection said.
The Workforce Connection said there were about 100 positions available at the career fair.
If the Freeport Fire Department is granted federal funding, they are able to add nine people to their team.
This addition will also bring few requirements for this hiring group, said the department.
"For the first time in a very long time, we're not requiring the EMT basic requirement. So as long as you have a drivers' license, a GED or a high school diploma, you can come down and apply at the Freeport Fire Department," Hillary Broshous, said.
The applications are the Freeport Fire Department will be open through May 1st.